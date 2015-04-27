Dan Patlansky bites back live

Dan Patlansky has premiered a live version of his track Backbite with TeamRock.

It’s taken from his album Dear Silence Thieves, which is released today and marked with a performance at London’s Borderline tonight. The live version was recorded in his native South Africa last month.

He says of the track: “I got sick of singing about whisky and women. Backbite is like a traditional blues song – but more modern.”

The studio version is included on the covermount CD with the latest edition of Classic Rock, on sale now and also featuring Van Halen, Nightwish, Dire Straits, Seasick Steve, Big Star and more.

Patlansky and his band tour the UK next month then return in November as support act for Joe Satriani:

Apr 27: London Borderline

Apr 28: Sheffield Greystones

Apr 30: York Fibbers

May 7: Poole Mr Kyps

Nov 01: Manchester O2 Apollo

Nov 02: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 03: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Nov 04: Sheffield City Hall

Nov 05: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Nov 07: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Nov 08: Bristol Colston Hall

Nov 09: Portsmouth Guildhall

Nov 10: London, Eventim Apollo