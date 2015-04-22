Classic Rock 210: On Sale Now

Classic Rock 210 also features Van Halen, Nightwish, Dire Straits, Aerosmith, Bruce Springsteen, Big Star, Steve Vai and much more…

FEATURES

Van Halen The inside story of their groundbreaking debut album – the album that revolutionised rock’n’roll and ushered in a thousand guitar heroes.

Nightwish Finns ain’t what they used to be, Pt 1: the corset-clad Scandinavians who are leading the symphonic metal charge – with a little help from Richard Dawkins.

Dire Straits Reclaiming the biggest British band of the 80s from the dustbin of naff and putting them back on the pedestal where they belong!

Seasick Steve He’s been in the gutter and bounced back up again. How heart attacks and homelessness couldn’t stop the 73-year-old new kid on the blues block.

Radio Birdman Crank up the speakers and chuck another shrimp on the barbie as we celebrate Australia’s original punk pioneers.

Aerosmith Steven Tyler and Joe Perry look back on how the Boston bad boys made their breakthrough album, Toys In The Attic.

Von Hertzen Brothers Finns ain’t what they used to be, Pt 2: the fast-rising sibling trio take us on a tour of Helsinki and explain just why they’re ditching the prog for arena-rock anthems.

Bruce Springsteen From busted flush to the birth of The Boss: behind the scenes at the gig that saved his career, by the people who were there.

Shawn Smith The voice of Brad, Satchel, Pigeonhed and more has been the defining sound of many outstanding albums. It’s about time he achieved the recognition and success he deserves.

Big Star One of the great white hopes of the early 70s, they had it all. But business problems, mental illness and personal tragedy meant they remain one of rock’s footnotes.

What’s on your free CD

Kapow! – 15 punch-packing new tracks from today’s rock heroes, including The Darkness, Joe Bonamassa, Shawn Smith, FM, King King, Stoneghost and more…

REGULARS

**The Dirt **How Rock is fighting back in the charts and on the radio… Black Sabbath announce their last gigs… Muse on their new album… Bruce Dickinson’s cancer update… say hello to Lieutenant U.S. and Dan Patlansky… welcome back John Lodge, Richie Furay and punk rock supergroup The Crunch… farewell Daevid Allen, Mike Porcaro and John Renbourn…

**Raw Power **No hi-fi required: introducing the world’s first high-end all-in-one turntable.

The Stories Behind The Songs Rick Springfield: How a childhood ‘wanking problem’ and a mild case of stalking produced 80s pop-rock anthem Jessie’s Girl.

Q&A Scott Weiland: The on/off Stone Temple Pilots singer looks back over past transgressions and just how he’s not dead yet.

**Reviews **New albums from Faith No More, Whitesnake, Van Halen, Paul Weller, Beth Hart, Hardcore Superstar, Randy Bachman and – oh yes! – Granny… Reissues from Bad Company, Poco, Yngwie ‘J’ Malmsteen, Ian ‘Ian’ Gillan, Burning Red Ivanhoe, the Greenwich Village folk all-stars and an all-you-can-eat Hawkwind buffet… DVDs, films and books on Steely Dan, Wayne County, Kansas, Joe Strummer and ex-Man man Deke Leonard… Live reviews of Royal Thunder, The ’Oo and a home-town gig from Detroit legend Bob Seger…

Buyer’s Guide Capricorn Records: The legendary southern label that introduced the world to the Allman Brothers and Marshall Tucker. Yee-haw!

**Letters **Got something to say? Let us hear it – shout it out loud!

**Lives previews **Coming to an arena, club or village hall near you: Mike + The Mechanics, AOR heroes FM and Josh Homme-approved psych-heads Masters Of Reality. Plus full listings – who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load Steve Vai: Top bee-keeping tips from the only man to have played with Frank Zappa, Johnny Rotten and David Coverdale. We’re not kidding about the bees, either…

If your newsagent isn’t selling issue 210 of Classic Rock, you can order it online.

Alternatively, you can download the Classic Rock magazine app from iTunes.