Cult artists join forces for unique underground exhibition

Lovers of the dark arts, mark January 17 and 18 down on your calendars as two visual vanguards of the extreme metal world, artist Zbigniew Bielak and photographer Ester Segarra are joining forces with the band Shards for an exhibition and a unique multi-media and multi-sensory experience at the Crypt Gallery, beneath St Pancras Parish Church in London.

Polish artist Zbiegniew Bielak’s architectural background is more than apparent in the mindboggling detailed, historically sourced and instantly recognisable artwork that’s graced albums by the likes of Watain, Ghost BC, Absu and Vader. Anyone who’s seen Watain live recently, will know the power of his work from the band’s vast, Necropolis backdrop, and his stunning new Art Calendar is a trove of macabre and arcane wonders.

Barcelona-born photographer Ester Segarra has worked for Metal Hammer for over eight years, and has also redefined the aesthetic of the extreme metal world, producing many of its most iconic, intimate and memorable images, not least for bands such as Watain, Electric Wizard, Triptykon, Ghost BC, Mayhem, Burzum and Purson, amongst many others. The joint exhibition with Zbiginew will feature some of her most renowned portrait work as well as other personal projects.

Collaborating on the Saturday will be new band Shards, formed by Adorior frontwoman Melissa Gray, an acoustic-based contrast to her fearsome black/death London band, and their two sets of deeply personal, immersive rites are the perfect complement for an exhibition that uses sounds, smell and even touch combine to create a unique realm of the senses.

Tickets for this one-off, unique event are £15 and are only available by pre-booking via melissa@laphq.co.uk

