CSNY drummer Dallas dead at 66

Former Crosby, Stills Nash And Young drummer Dallas Taylor has died at the age of 66.

Taylor drummed on Crosby Stills And Nash’s debut album after becoming friends with Stephen Stills and stayed with the band when they added Neil Young and became CSNY.

He went on to play on Still’s 1970 solo album and joined him in the group Manassas. He also played with Van Morrison during the course of an impressive career behind the kit.

His wife Patti Mcgovern-Taylor broke the news via Facebook. She wrote: “This morning at 2:30 am I lost the love of my life Dallas W Taylor. He came into my life almost 18 years ago and saved me as much as I may have saved him.

“To me he was just a good man, a good friend, a good father, a good grandfather or Pop Pop, a great drummer and much beloved by many. I cannot even find the words to put down to say how grateful I am for the many friends and family who have been there for both of us these many days he has spent in the hospital, especially last night.

“I know he is at peace. He will be missed beyond words. It is so very hard to imagine my life without him by my side, but I feel his love even as I write these words.”

Latterly, Taylor worked as an addiction specialist in Los Angeles, helping people overcome their reliance on alcohol and drugs.