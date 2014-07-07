Crue's drum setup poses safety risk

Tommy Lee's elaborate drum rig for Motley Crue's current tour is too much for some venues to handle.

The drummer’s setup – dubbed The Cruecifly – sees Lee perform on a moving roller coaster style track that extends over the audience.

But it appears the massive structure poses a health and safety risk at some of the venues on the band’s last ever tour.

After fans asked why it wasn’t used at Crue’s recent gig in Milwaukee, Lee tweeted: “Hi guys. Want you to know certain venues cannot handle The Cruecifly. It’s not our fault their roof cannot hang the rig. It’s massive!”

The Final Tour sees Motley Crue supported by shock rocker Alice Cooper.