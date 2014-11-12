Crimson Falls guitarist calls it quits

Crimson Fall guitarist Kristof Damen has announced he is to quit the band after almost 13 years.

They recently supported Machine Head in their homeland of Belgium but just days after the show, the guitarist says he’ll leave following the group’s upcoming four gigs in mainland Europe.

He says in a statement: “Those of you who are close to me know that Crimson Falls was never just my hobby – it was my passion and for more than a decade, I invested loads of time, energy, money, sweat and tears in this band. Composing music, writing lyrics, rehearsing, playing live and spending countless hours behind the computer screen trying to get things arranged, paving a way up for my band.

“Even though I still enjoy all of this, over the last year I lost the will to conquer the world with the band. The power to keep battling and break through walls disappeared. Instead, at this point, I just want to be a good dad for my boy and girl who I love more than anything.”

He continues: “I want to be able to chase some other dreams I have and so some stuff I hardly had time for while being in the band.

“Crimson Falls brought me lots of joy, meaning and satisfaction and I’m very proud of everything we could achieve with the band. I’m planning to keep writing new music – as a matter of fact, I already am. But if, when and in what form this will see the light of day, time will tell. For now, the journey ends.”

The band will now begin the search for Damen’s replacement. Their last studio recording was 2013’s Downpours Of Disapproval which launched via Regenesis Records.