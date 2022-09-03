Creedence Clearwater Revival release Royal Albert Hall version of Proud Mary

Creedence Clearwater Revival have released a live performance video of the classic Proud Mary. The footage was shot at London's Royal Albert Hall in April 1970, and comes from the upcoming live album Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall, which is released on September 16.

On the same day, Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall, a concert documentary narrated by actor Jeff Bridges, will premiere on Netflix. It features the live Albert Hall footage from the alongside film shot at Pinewood Studios in London. The band had been filmed by the BBC for a 30-minute UK TV special, but the show was never broadcast.

Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall will be available on 180-gram vinyl, CD, and cassette, with a limited edition Super Deluxe Edition box set (opens in new tab) expected to ship by November 18.

The band have previously released a live clip of Bad Moon Rising, as well as an unboxing video for the Super Deluxe Edition box set. A video for Travellin' Band, which included footage shot at the Royal Albert Hall and at the Oakland Coliseum in California, was released in May.

Creedence Clearwater Revival: At The Royal Albert Hall tracklist

LP 1

A1. Born on the Bayou

A2. Green River

A3. Tombstone Shadow

B1. Travelin' Band

B2. Fortunate Son

B3. Commotion

B4. Midnight Special



LP 2

C1. Bad Moon Rising

C2. Proud Mary

C3. Night Time Is The Right Time

D1. Good Golly Miss Molly

D2. Keep on Chooglin’



CD 1: Music from the Film Travelin’ Band...

1. Tommy Fogerty and the Blue Velvets - Come On Baby

2. The Golliwogs - Brown-Eyed Girl

3. The Golliwogs - Porterville

4. Susie Q.

5. I Put A Spell On You

6. Proud Mary

7. Born On The Bayou

8. Bad Moon Rising

9. Green River

10. The Night Time Is The Right Time

11. Down On The Corner

12. Who'll Stop The Rain



CD 2: Creedence Clearwater Revival - At The Royal Albert Hall

1. Born On The Bayou

2. Green River

3. Tombstone Shadow

4. Travelin' Band

5. Fortunate Son

6. Commotion

7. Midnight Special

8. Bad Moon Rising

9. Proud Mary

10. The Night Time Is The Right Time

11. Good Golly Miss Molly

12. Keep On Chooglin'