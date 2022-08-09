Crazy Swedes addd Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue

By ( ) published

US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September

Crazy Swedes
(Image credit: Press)

US prog fusion quartet Crazy Swedes have announced that they will reissue their self-titled debut album through Handsome Spyder records on September 23.

The New York quartet - the band name comes from a quote from John Carpenter's The Thing - released their debut album last year. The new Deluxe edition has been expanded to feature covers of Pink Floyd's Shine On You Crazy Diamond and Billy Cobham's Stratus, as well as an extra original acoustic track, Indigo Chrome.

The band, Will Severin (guitar), Rob Lindquist (keyboards), Eric Schwanke (bass) and George Snyder (drums), have been together for five years and released Crazy Swedes in 2021. You can listen to the track Dark Matter below.

Pre-orders for the Deluxe Edition will open shortly.

Crazy Swedes

(Image credit: Press)

Crazy Swedes: Crazy Swedes
1. Key Lime
2. Flight #4
3. Dark Matters
4. Big Trouble
5. Mr. V
6. What’s on Tap
7. Wavelength
8. Now or Never
9. Southern Fried
10. Distant Shores
11. Shine on You Crazy Diamond (Live)
12. Stratus (Live)
13. Indigo Chrome

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.