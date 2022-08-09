Crazy Swedes addd Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue

US prog fusion quartet Crazy Swedes have announced that they will reissue their self-titled debut album through Handsome Spyder records on September 23.

The New York quartet - the band name comes from a quote from John Carpenter's The Thing - released their debut album last year. The new Deluxe edition has been expanded to feature covers of Pink Floyd's Shine On You Crazy Diamond and Billy Cobham's Stratus, as well as an extra original acoustic track, Indigo Chrome.

The band, Will Severin (guitar), Rob Lindquist (keyboards), Eric Schwanke (bass) and George Snyder (drums), have been together for five years and released Crazy Swedes in 2021. You can listen to the track Dark Matter below.

Pre-orders for the Deluxe Edition will open shortly.

(Image credit: Press)

Crazy Swedes: Crazy Swedes

1. Key Lime

2. Flight #4

3. Dark Matters

4. Big Trouble

5. Mr. V

6. What’s on Tap

7. Wavelength

8. Now or Never

9. Southern Fried

10. Distant Shores

11. Shine on You Crazy Diamond (Live)

12. Stratus (Live)

13. Indigo Chrome