Crawlers tackle harsh realities with scuzzy new single F**k Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say)

Crawlers have returned with the brand new single, Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say).

Although the song appears effortlessly nonchalant at first, soaked in a cooler-than-thou attitude and reeking of cheap cigarettes, Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say) explores deep-seated vulnerabilities in an admirably stark way.

Following on from the previously-released singles Come Over (Again) and I Can't Drive, vocalist Holly Minto notes how this new offering is "a song very personal to us as a band".

She continues, “The song covers two ideas behind sex. First the trauma and disgust after sexual assault, and then the idea of how at the time of writing it I haven’t felt loved and only used for my body and for sex rather than the love I really wanted at the time.

“There’s a song that goes ‘You kiss me just to kiss me’ and I was like, ‘Damn, I’ve never been kissed just to be kissed.’ I just sat there and had a little moment about it and was like, ‘Have I just been letting people use me so I can feel loved?’”

Listen to Fuck Me (I Didn’t Know How To Say) below: