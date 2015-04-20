Cradle Of Filth unveil Hammer cover

Cradle Of Filth have unveiled the cover artwork for Hammer Of The Witches.

It launches this July via Nuclear Blast, with mainman Dani Filth recently reporting the inspiration behind the album came from 15th century inquisitor Heinrich Kramer.

Now he says of the cover: “The artwork was created by Latvian Artist Arthur Berzinsh and is a lavish walkthrough of the lyricism, drawing on rich Renaissance themes and displaying them in beautiful yet unsettling scenarios.

“Half of the detailed pieces are totally original for the release, others are Berzinsh classics cunningly tailored to the themes of the album, which are rife with heady witchcraft, be it persecution, retribution or unfettered spiritual liberation.”

He adds: “The female form is rampant throughout the artwork, unashamedly displayed in its classical rendition of beauty… and horror.”

The album is expected to be completed this week and will be the follow-up to 2012’s The Manticore And Other Horrors.

A full tracklist will be released in due course.

