Cradle Of Filth explain album inspiration

Cradle Of Filth have revealed the inspiration behind upcoming album Hammer Of The Witches.

It’s released this July via Nuclear Blast and will be the follow-up to 2012’s The Manticore And Other Horrors.

The band say in a statement: “The album is inspired by the 1486 treatise on the prosecution of witches by Heinrich Kramer and subtitled Goetic Justice, as the theme is one of violent revenge for violent persecution.

“The album – fingers crossed and hopefully not by torture – will be delivered up to the proper authorities on April 20. You have been warned.”

The band are now mixing the album and have completed filming a promo for track Right Wing Of The Garden Triptych. It’ll be issued in due course.

One of the group’s “offensive” t-shirts was included in a museum exhibition in New Zealand in February. It caused outrage in some quarters and was defaced by a member of the public who the band branded a “bigot.”

Dani Filth and co will play various festivals across mainland Europe this summer, including and appearance at Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 19.