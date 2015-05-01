Cradle Of Filth reveal Hammer tracklist

Cradle Of Filth have released the tracklist for their upcoming album.

The British extreme metal outfit issue Hammer Of The Witches in July via Nuclear Blast. It will be available on jewel case CD, limited-edition digipak, mail-order edition and 2LP vinyl.

In a statement, the band say: “Today the new COF album was officially finished, as due to an analytical listening session on a rooftop garden in Manila at the weekend, further tweaks were made to what was assumed to be an already finished mix. Musicians huh?”

Mainman Dani Filth recently said the inspiration behind the album came from 15th century inquisitor Heinrich Kramer.

Hammer Of The Witches tracklist