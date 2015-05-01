Cradle Of Filth reveal Hammer tracklist

Cradle Of Filth have released the tracklist for their upcoming album.
The British extreme metal outfit issue Hammer Of The Witches in July via Nuclear Blast. It will be available on jewel case CD, limited-edition digipak, mail-order edition and 2LP vinyl.
In a statement, the band say: “Today the new COF album was officially finished, as due to an analytical listening session on a rooftop garden in Manila at the weekend, further tweaks were made to what was assumed to be an already finished mix. Musicians huh?”
Mainman Dani Filth recently said the inspiration behind the album came from 15th century inquisitor Heinrich Kramer.
Hammer Of The Witches tracklist
- Walpurgis Eve 2. Yours Immortally… 3. Enshrined In Crematoria 4. Deflowering The Maidenhead, Displeasuring The Goddess 5. Blackest Magick In Practice 6. The Monstrous Sabbat (Summoning The Coven) 7. Hammer Of The Witches 8. Right Wing Of The Garden Triptych 9. The Vampyre At My Side 10. Onward Christian Soldiers 11. Blooding The Hounds Of Hell 12. King Of The Woods (digipak and vinyl bonus track) 13. Misericord (digipak and vinyl bonus)