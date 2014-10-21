Cradle Of Filth latest victims of Russian red tape

Cradle Of Filth are the latest band to have a gig in Russia pulled at the last minute following protests from religious groups.

The British metal outfit were due to play in Novosibirsk, Siberia on Monday night but had to cancel after the venue became unavailable.

The Moscow Times reports that police launched a drugs raid which forced the band to seek a last-minute alternative. But there was not enough time to transfer equipment to the new venue.

A spokesman for the gig organisers said they would file a complaint against Christian activists who opposed the event on the grounds that Cradle OF Filth are a “satanic” band.

It comes just a week after Cannibal Corpse were forced into a last-minute cancellation of a gig in Moscow in the wake of opposition from the so-called God’s Will movement.

And in May of this year, members of Behemoth were arrested and jailed in Russia on what the band described as a “pretext” over apparently incorrect visa paperwork.

Cradle Of Filth are due to play a string of Russian dates this week.