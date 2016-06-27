Cradle Of Filth Dusk sessions were halted by child ballet dancers

Cradle Of Filth’s Dani Filth admits the recording sessions for their 1995 album Dusk… And Her Embrace were regularly “brought to ground” because they shared the studio with child ballet dancers and Boy Scouts.

The album will be reissued next month to mark its 20th anniversary using the band’s original tapes – which weren’t used at the time due to a legal battle with Cradle Of Filth’s label, Cacophonous Records.

Filth says of Birmingham’s Zellar Studio: “It was owned by the guys in Magnum. It was actually half-studio, half-rendezvous for the Boy Scouts every Wednesday afternoon.

“There were also ballet lessons on Monday afternoons, so we had to stop making music. It was quite ironic really – the fact that this huge, epic black metal record was brought to ground by little girls in ballet shoes and their mums.”

In the promo, the vocalist also recalls getting “horrendously drunk” with Venom frontman Cronos who was brought in as a guest on Haunted Shores Of Babylon.

Filth continues: “We hired a house where the band stayed and then drove to the studio. We had a few parties there. I remember Cronos coming to do his parts, staying the night, and talking about the great days of Venom.

“He was still wearing the original red leather boots he bought for the Seven Days Of Hell tour. It was quite funny.”

Dusk… And Her Embrace: The Original Sin will launch on July 8 on CD and digital formats. An LP will be made available later in the year.

Cradle Of Filth will next appear at Zvolenska Slatina’s More Than Fest in Slovakia on August 19.

Dusk… And Her Embrace: The Original Sin tracklist

Macabre, This Banquet Nocturnal Supremacy Heaven Torn Asunder Dusk And Her Embrace A Gothic Romance The Graveyard By Moonlight Funeral In Carpathia Beauty Slept In Sodom The Haunted Shores Of Avalon Carmilla’s Masque A Gothic Romance (Demo) Nocturnal Supremacy (Demo)

