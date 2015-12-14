Cozy Powell memorial to be unveiled

A memorial plaque in honour of the late Cozy Powell will be officially unveiled in his hometown of Cirencester next month.

The tribute comes after fans petitioned for Powell’s hometown to pay tribute to his career, which included stints with Black Sabbath, Rainbow, Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy among others.

The 50-year-old drummer – real name Colin Powell – was killed in a car crash in 1998 while on the phone to his girlfriend. He was later found to have been over the drink-driving limit.

Campaign organiser Rossella Amadori, who started the petition for the plaque, says: “His talents were immediately evident to anyone who heard him play. But it was when you saw him performing that he really blew you away. You knew that every part of him was right there. No matter which genre of music he was playing, he always gave everything he had.

“Away from the stage, Cozy was a lovely human being. His colleagues remember his great sense of humour, but also his sensitivity and generosity.”

The event will be held on January 7, 2016 at 2:30pm at the Corn Hall, Market Place in Cirencester, followed by a civic reception in the Corn Hall.