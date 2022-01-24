Covid fears force Beartooth to postpone UK/European tour until 2023

Beartooth have revealed that they are postponing their European tour dates in support of last year’s Below album until 2023.

The Below Tour, which was due to begin in Vienna, Austria, on February 4, will now commence on March 9, 2023 in Frankfurt, Germany.

The Ohio band broke the news via social media today, January 24. The post reads:

"For us, there's nothing worse than having to write a statement like this – but due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we have made the painful decision to reschedule our UK/EU tour dates.

"We had planned our biggest and best show to date, and we still look forward to bringing that same energy to you all in 2023. We are just as frustrated as you are, but all original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates – and we promise that your patience and understanding will be rewarded.

"We have also added a couple of new dates to the tour in some cities we weren't able to visit previously.

"More good news: we are already announced for a handful of European festivals in June. Over the next two weeks we will announce some more festivals and headline shows, so we will see many of you this summer!

"Thank you all so much for your support."

The tour’s original support acts, Motionless In White and Stray From The Path, have both committed to the rearranged schedule.