Courtney Love slams upcoming Pam & Tommy series, calls it “f**king outrageous” and “vile”

When preview shots of the upcoming television series Pam & Tommy – a miniseries starring Sebastian Stan and Lily James, and focused on the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee – surfaced the web last week, they were met with a largely positive reaction online.

But the show has now come under fire from Hole singer Courtney Love, who has hit out at the series’ producers via a since-deleted Facebook post. Pam & Tommy is set to take a no-holds-barred look at the pair's stormy relationship through the 90s, including their infamous sex tape scandal which Love claims “destroyed” Anderson's life.

Love has slammed the show for "further complexing" the stars' trauma related to the video leak.

"I find this so fucking outrageous,” she says. “When Pam / Tommy sex tape was out, myself [plus Patty Schemel and Melissa Auf der Maur] were making a record [Hole's Celebrity Skin]. And the lone women in many recording studios in LA. Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude. Guffaws, It was disgusting. I banned anyone discussing it. It destroyed my friend Pamela's life. Utterly."

Love also revealed that she was asked whether she would give permission to have one of her Rolling Stone covers depicted in the show. Unsurprisingly, she said no.

“Last week I was asked to approve using a Rolling Stone cover of mine / shot by Mark Seliger in this piece of shit. That they had approved. I said, ‘Fuck no.’ Shocked. Gentleman don’t approve this sort of thing. My heart goes out to Pammy. Further causing her complex trauma. And shame on Lily James whoever the fuck she is. #vile.”

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, who divorced in 1998, have not yet issued a statement about the show.