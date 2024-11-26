"She hasn’t played rock music in 100 years!" Courtney Love blasts PJ Harvey as "f**king rude" for ignoring her approach to collaborate on new music, wants to work with Lana Del Rey and Kendrick Lamar

Courtney Love has labelled PJ Harvey "fucking rude" for not responding to her request to collaborate on new music, insisting "we have a relationship".



"I wanted just one of her great iconic Stones guitar riffs," Love says in a new interview with The Standard. "We have a relationship; I've endorsed her over the decades, but she chose not to respond to me. So I wrote her about how fucking rude that was. Her manager tried to smooth things over, but it's not okay – she hasn’t played rock music in 100 years!"



Hole's former leader goes on to say that she thinks Harvey's "first five albums are great" but adds, "after that, she ventured into art space."

One musician who has agreed to work with Love, is Echo And The Bunnymen guitarist Will Sargent, who Love calls, "my favourite guitarist on earth". The singer has also co-written a song with her long-time friend Michael Stipe from R.E.M.



"Stipe mentioned our collaboration to The New York Times, so I can say it’s gorgeous," she tells The Standard. "I fell down weeping hearing his voice."

Although Love says that she didn't intend having any collaborations on the record, she goes on to list a number of artists she would like to work with, including Kendrick Lamar, Stormzy and Lana Del Rey.



"I'm pretty rock-oriented myself and unsure how those collaborations can happen without feeling awkward," she adds. "It depends on the producer."

There is no release date set as yet for Love's work-in-progress.