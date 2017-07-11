Could there be a new Slayer album in 2018?

Kerry King says it’s “conceivable” that Slayer could release a new album next year.

The band launched their 12th studio album Repentless in September 2015. But with some material left over from those studio sessions, guitarist King thinks they could complete those tracks and add a few more for a possible record in 2018.

King tells Revolver: “Funny thing is, Repentless isn’t even two years old yet, though it seems like it is. But from that session, there are six or eight songs that are recorded – some with vocals, some with leads, but all with keeper guitar, drums and bass.

“So when those songs get finished lyrically, if the lyrics don’t change the songs, they’ll be ready to be on the next record.

“We already have more than half a record complete, if those songs make it.”

King adds: “This is actually the most prepared we’ve ever been for the next record in our history – there’s no reason to not do more work because it’s already more than halfway done.

“Just write four or five new songs and give the others some attention, and we’ll be good to go. If we get a down period of time, which I know is coming at the end of this year, maybe we’ll focus on that and get to it.”

When asked if 2018 could see their 13th studio album emerge, King responds: “It’s conceivable – but I’m certainly not gonna promise it, because every time I do, I make a liar of myself!”

Slayer are about to embark on a North American tour with Lamb Of God and Behemoth. Find a full list of their tour dates below.

Jul 12: Bemidji Sanford Center, MN

Jul 13: Cadott Rock Fest 2017, WI (no Behemoth)

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA 2017, WI (no Behemoth)

Jul 16: Chicago Open Air Festival, IL

Jul 18: Columbus Express Live, OH

Jul 20: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC

Jul 21: St. Augustine Amphitheater, FL

Jul 23: Philadelphia Electric Factory Outdoors, PA

Jul 25: Boston Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, MA

Jul 27: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 28: Baltimore Pier Six Pavilion, MD

Jul 30: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Aug 01: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center, KS

Aug 02: Denver 1stBank Center, CO

Aug 04: Las Vegas The Joint/Hard Rock Hotel, NV

Aug 05: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Aug 09: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Aug 11: Eugene The Cuthbert Amphitheater, OR

Aug 12: Seattle WaMu Theatre, WA

Aug 14: Dawson Creek Encana Events Center, BC

Aug 15: Fort McMurray SMS Equipment Stadium, AB

Aug 17: Missoula KettleHouse Amphitheater, MO

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 20: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

