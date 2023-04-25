Corey Taylor reveals which actor he'd like to play him in a Slipknot biopic

Last year, Slipknot co-founder and percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan suggested that we might eventually get a full-blown biopic based on the Iowan metal legends - and now, we have an idea of frontman Corey Taylor's dream casting for the role of himself were it to happen.

Back in November, Clown spoke to NME about the possibility of a Slipknot movie getting made, saying: "It wasn’t that long ago that I was very frustrated with this sort of idea, because the business, if you will, was pressuring us for something like that.”

"I could never get anybody to create us, so I’m kind of holding that to the film," he added. "I’ve had so many ideas brought to me, and there’s so many people who are frustrated with me about it. They’ve actually told me, 'Maybe it’d be better if you’re not involved.' And I’m just like, 'Yeah, we’ll see how that works for you.'"

Now, speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer, Corey Taylor has offered two ideas for who could play him should a Slipknot biopic ever see the light of day - although he believes one option has disqualified himself for the role after already playing an iconic rock personality on screen.

“Oh god! I’d have said Taron Egerton if he hadn’t played Elton John [in 2019's Rocketman], ha ha," Corey chuckles. "We’ve got the same build – he’s got the neck. He’s stockier than I, but I’ve had times in my life where I’ve been pretty fuckin’ fit and I just think body-wise he’d be spot on.

"If I had to do it at my age now, I’d probably say Tom Hardy," Taylor adds. "He’s scrappy and just doesn’t give a fuck – he’s one of my favourite actors. I could see him pulling off the passion I’ve got when I just wanna rip the mask off and scream in everyone’s face.”

Speaking further last year about the obstacles of bringing Slipknot to the big screen, Clown noted that the many moving parts in Slipknot's story would present some unique challenges.

"There’s a lot of dudes [in Slipknot] that need to be represented equally," he said. "Not one is greater than the other, and you can’t explain the band without explaining all of them" he says.

"And then there’s our first manager [Sophia John], who passed away – that story would have to be in there – and then there’s a motley crew of about a dozen other motherfuckers. . . . It’s insane. So we’re gonna do it, but we’re gonna do it our way."

Slipknot's latest album, The End, So Far, is out now via Roadrunner. They hit the road this summer for a tour that includes a headline set at Download 2023.