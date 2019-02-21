Corey Taylor says Imagine Dragons are now more hated than Nickelback

Nickelback have often found themselves cruelly ridiculed over the years by some in the rock world.

To their credit, the Canadian rockers have always taken it on the chin, with frontman Chad Kroeger previously saying: “No one – and I know this is hard to believe – can make as much fun of us as we make fun of ourselves.”

But it’s no secret that Kroeger and Corey Taylor haven’t exactly seen eye to eye in the past.

Back in 2017, the Nickelback frontman called Slipknot a “gimmick” and also said that Stone Sour sounded like “Nickelback lite.”

That drew a response from Taylor, who called him “an idiot” and added: “He is not a liked person.”

But in a new interview on Jonesy’s Jukebox, Taylor has shifted his focus to Imagine Dragons, calling them “awful.”

Talking about Nickelback, Jones says: “They’re like the scapegoat of rock’n’roll.”

Taylor responds: “They really are, however, they are passing the baton to Imagine Dragons right now and I love it. I’ll tell you what they are, they’re awful and they’re from Las Vegas, so I’m going home to protests.

“People are slowly coming back to appreciate Nickelback and turning their irksome ire towards Imagine Dragons.”

Nickelback bassist Mike Kroeger reported earlier this month that he’d like to record an album of Slayer covers, and said that the band were all “metalheads" while Taylor and his Slipknot bandmates are currently working on their new studio album.