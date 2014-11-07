Corey Taylor eyes up silver screen

Corey Taylor makes his acting debut in Fear Clinic and has already turned his attention to scriptwriting, producing and directing.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman plays the role of a troubled employee in Fear Clinic, which premiered at the Screamfest Horror Film Festival in Hollywood last month and stars Robert ‘Freddy Krueger’ Englund.

And he reveals he is almost finished writing his own comedy-horror script and is set to produce a separate upcoming feature.

Taylor tells Dread Central: “I’m working with a really great dude over at Scout Productions named Rob Eric, and he’s a got a great mind for it, and we’re both excited about it.

“I was actually working on this before I did Fear Clinic — just in a production capacity right now. I’m trying to sneak myself a role in it — just a little one, which I’ll probably do a little more of. But it’s exciting. It doesn’t have a title yet. The script is done. And we’re gonna try to break ground on it next year.”

On his script, Taylor adds: “I came up with an idea for a script that I actually am almost done with. I’ve got about 80 pages done, which is, basically, a good start. And it’s like a horror-comedy, to be honest. It’s almost like Halloween meets the movie Clue.

“If I were to cast it, I would cast it with just great theatre actors, because there are beats in the dialogue that just have to be seamless to make the humour work. But it’s surrounded in this crazy thing that’s going on. And it’s completely out of the realm of reality, but I just love the idea of it.”

The singer adds that his part in Fear Clinic was something he has long wanted to tick off to-do list. He says: “It was one of those things that you kind of put a list together of stuff you’d love to do. Writing books, I got to do that; directing videos, which I’d kind of done with both bands, or writing treatments. I’d acted in the videos, but I wanted to try my hand at movies.

“I didn’t know if I was gonna be any good — I still don’t know if I’m any good. Even if I only get to do the one, it’s just one of those things I can point to and be, like, ‘I got to do that.’ So I was pretty fortunate to be able to be a part of this.”

Slipknot released their new album .5: The Gray Chapter last month, topping the charts in the US and Canada.