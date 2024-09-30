Corey Taylor on the reactions to Dave Grohl's recent baby announcement: "If that’s the one thing that defines him, then what are we doing?"

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Foo Fighters frontman and general rock legend Dave Grohl in a new interview.

Grohl made headlines around the world earlier this month by revealing that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage to Jordyn Blum. The couple have been married for 21 years.

Speaking to the Your Mom’s House podcast, (as reported by NME), Taylor - no stranger to generating a headline or two himself over the years - acknowledges that Grohl royally messed up, but also points out that he shouldn't necessarily be defined by his mistakes.

“Obviously, it’s very irresponsible," says the Slipknot man. "I know there are a lot of disappointed fans out there because of the image he’s developed. But I have to remind people that we’re not perfect. He was one of the last people to really have that image…”

“This happening does not mean he’s not a nice person, because I happen to know him as a person. It means he’s got fucking issues and he fucked up. He’s not perfect. It is going to be very difficult for his family. I’m not gonna make any assumptions about why or how it happened. I’m sober, but at the same time, I’ve gone through my own shit.”

“Did he do something horrible? Yes. But if that’s the one thing that defines him, then what the fuck are we doing? It’s disappointing.”

In a post shared on social media on September 10, Dave Grohl confirmed that he had become a father for the fourth time under controversial circumstances.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," he revealed. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Foo Fighters pulled out of a planned performance this past weekend at Soundside Festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut following Grohl's announcement, leaving the immediate future of the band currently unknown.