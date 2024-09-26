Foo Fighters cancel scheduled festival appearance this weekend - replacements announced

Foo Fighters have pulled out of this weekend's scheduled headline performance at the Soundside Festival at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The band were due to top the bill on Sunday night, and have been replaced by Jack White and Greta Van Fleet.

Announcing the cancellation on social media, the band wrote, "Foo Fighters will no longer be appearing at this weekend's Soundside Music Festival. Please check the festival website for more information." No further information was given.

The performance was to have been the band's first since a private show for Anaheim Ducks owner Henry Samueli at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, CA, on September 6, and their first since frontman Dave Grohl broke the news that he'd fathered a child born outside of his marriage.

Posting on social media, Grohl wrote, "I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

The Saturday night of this year's Soundside Festival, which launched in 2002 as Sound On Sound, is headlined by Noah Kahan, with support from Goo Goo Dolls, Fleet Foxes, Boyz II Men, Grace Potter and more, while Sunday's lineup is bolstered by Bleachers , Teddy Swims, Norah Jones and others. Tickets are still available.

Queens Of The Stone Age were originally scheduled to play, but pulled out in August to allow frontman Josh Homme can recuperate from the emergency surgery that led to a run of European dates being shelved earlier this summer.

Foo Fighters have no further shows scheduled.

