Corey Taylor, Dave Navarro cover STP to honour Weiland

Corey Taylor paid tribute to the late Scott Weiland by performing a version of Stone Temple Pilots classic Sex Type Thing.

The Slipknot mainman joined Royal Machines onstage at the Roxy in Hollywood on Monday night for the song. Royal Machines feature Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and former A Perfect Circle drummer Josh Freese in their lineup.

Weiland was found dead on his tour bus in in Bloomington, Minnesota, last week. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed. He was 48.

His ex-wife Mary Forsberg Weiland said this week in a stark open letter that artists will continue to die because the world looks on their problems as art.

Weiland 'was a man who needed help'