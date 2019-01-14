Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl, Rex Brown and more set for Dimebash 2019

The lineup for this year’s Dimebash has been revealed.

The event is held in honour of late Pantera and Damageplan guitarist Dimebag Darrell Abbott, who was shot dead onstage on December 8, 2004.

Dimebash 2019 will be held at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, on January 24 and will be hosted by SiriusXM’s Jose Mangin. Along with full sets from Kill Devil Hill and Fireball Ministry, there will be an all-star jam who will play through a selection of Dimebag’s favourite tracks.

Attending the jam will be Dime’s Pantera bandmate Rex Brown, along with Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl, Dave Lombardo, Nita Strauss, Chris Broderick and Anthrax pair Scott Ian and Charlie Benante.

Other artists who have been confirmed also include Gene Hoglan, Tony Campos, Jason Bittner, Art Cruz, Jason Christopher, Dug Pinnick, Ra Diaz, Sen Dog, Christian Brady, Kyle Sanders, Tommy Vext, Doc Coyle, Joey Vera, Gonzo and Phil Sandoval plus many more.

Along with the live music there will be raffles throughout the course of the evening, along with a chance to win a seat at the exclusive Artists’ Afterparty which will feature food from Grohl’s BackBeat BBQ.

Proceeds will benefit MusicCares and Guitars For Vets.