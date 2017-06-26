Corey Taylor calls Jim Root’s Stone Sour exit a “difficult time”

Corey Taylor says that guitarist Jim Root’s firing from Stone Sour was a “difficult time” for him as he was blamed for his exit.

Root was dismissed from the band in 2014, with the guitarist later claiming his sacking was done over the phone.

And in an interview with Taylor in the brand new edition of Metal Hammer magazine, Taylor reflects on the incident – although is reluctant to give too much away.

He says: “It was a difficult time for me, largely because everybody blamed me. Obviously being on the road with Jim in Slipknot was tight sometimes, but I feel like we were able to put a lot of that aside because I think in a way he realised that he wasn’t happy – maybe not just with Stone Sour but in general.

“I feel like that’s helped him, which is one of the reasons why I don’t want to talk about it, out of respect for him and who he is and what he was to this band.

“I feel like he’s on his own journey that he needs to figure out, and I don’t want to be the one to talk about it. It’s not fair for him and it’s not fair for me.”

Stone Sour will release their new album Hydrograd on June 30, with taylor previously reporting that it was “the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album.”

And talking about recording the follow-up to House Of Gold & Bones Part 2, Taylor says: “We laughed every day. We had so much fun making this album, it was unbelievable.

“We’re just such dicks, joking and laughing, and it proved to me that there’s this horrible misconception that you have to be miserable and there has to be all this tension to make a fucking good album. It’s such horse shit.

“We enjoyed every second to the point that we were all depressed when we were done, like physically emotional about it, missing it, not believing it’s over.”

The full interview with Taylor and Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand is in the new issue of Metal Hammer which is out tomorrow (Tuesday, June 27). Stone Sour are the cover stars, while artists including Avenged Sevenfold, In This Moment and Slayer also feature.

Stone Sour Hydrograd tracklist

YSIF Taipei Person/Allah Tea Knievel Has Landed Hydrograd Song #3 Fabuless The Witness Trees Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I) Thank God It’s Over St. Marie Mercy Whiplash Pants Friday Knights Somebody Stole My Eyes When The Fever Broke

