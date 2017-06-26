Corey Taylor calls Jim Root’s Stone Sour exit a “difficult time”

Corey Taylor says that guitarist Jim Root’s firing from Stone Sour was a “difficult time” for him as he was blamed for his exit.
Root was dismissed from the band in 2014, with the guitarist later claiming his sacking was done over the phone.
And in an interview with Taylor in the brand new edition of Metal Hammer magazine, Taylor reflects on the incident – although is reluctant to give too much away.
He says: “It was a difficult time for me, largely because everybody blamed me. Obviously being on the road with Jim in Slipknot was tight sometimes, but I feel like we were able to put a lot of that aside because I think in a way he realised that he wasn’t happy – maybe not just with Stone Sour but in general.
“I feel like that’s helped him, which is one of the reasons why I don’t want to talk about it, out of respect for him and who he is and what he was to this band.
“I feel like he’s on his own journey that he needs to figure out, and I don’t want to be the one to talk about it. It’s not fair for him and it’s not fair for me.”
Stone Sour will release their new album Hydrograd on June 30, with taylor previously reporting that it was “the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album.”
And talking about recording the follow-up to House Of Gold & Bones Part 2, Taylor says: “We laughed every day. We had so much fun making this album, it was unbelievable.
“We’re just such dicks, joking and laughing, and it proved to me that there’s this horrible misconception that you have to be miserable and there has to be all this tension to make a fucking good album. It’s such horse shit.
“We enjoyed every second to the point that we were all depressed when we were done, like physically emotional about it, missing it, not believing it’s over.”
The full interview with Taylor and Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand is in the new issue of Metal Hammer which is out tomorrow (Tuesday, June 27). Stone Sour are the cover stars, while artists including Avenged Sevenfold, In This Moment and Slayer also feature.
Stone Sour Hydrograd tracklist
- YSIF
- Taipei Person/Allah Tea
- Knievel Has Landed
- Hydrograd
- Song #3
- Fabuless
- The Witness Trees
- Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)
- Thank God It’s Over
- St. Marie
- Mercy
- Whiplash Pants
- Friday Knights
- Somebody Stole My Eyes
- When The Fever Broke
Stone Sour 2017 European tour dates
Nov 15: Copenhagen The Gray Hall, Denmark
Nov 16: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 19: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 22: Brussels AB, Belgium
Nov 23: Eindhoven Klokgebouw, Netherlands
Nov 24: Paris Bataclan, France
Nov 26: Luxembourg Luxepo, Luxembourg
Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
Nov 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Dec 01: Brighton Centre, UK
Dec 04: London O2 Academy Briston, UK
Dec 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Dec 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 11: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Dec 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Dec 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
