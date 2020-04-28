Corey Taylor auctions signed guitars for charity

Corey Taylor is auctioning several guitars to raise money for COVID-19 relief charities.

The Slipknot and Stone sour singer has chosen 13 guitars to sell in the auction, which is live on eBay now and runs until 4pm (Pacific Time) on Thursday, May 7.

Among the guitars are a limited pearl blue Gibson Dave Grohl Signature #87, a Gold Top Gibson Classic Les Paul. Proceeds from the auction go to Direct Relief, which helps provide essential medical items, including PPE, to health workers around the world.

Slipknot recently rescheduled their Knotfest Japan festival, which was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will now take place on January 10 and 11 in Tokyo with Slipknot headlining both days, and support from acts including Marilyn Manson, Crossfaith, Suicide Silence, Anthrax, Babymetal and Man With A Mission will be joining them.