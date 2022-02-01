Corey Taylor and Randy Blythe to star in female vampire death metal band movie

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz in forthcoming horror film The Virginia Bitches, a story revolving around a female vampire death metal band trapped in a town full of cannibals led by a Warlock.

The film, directed by Scott Hansen who worked with Corey Taylor on the horror anthology Bad Candy, and has previously shot videos for the likes of Suicide Silence, Upon A Burning Body, Deicide and Sevendust, is seeking backing via Indiegogo.

Underoath keyboardist Chris Dudley is pulling double duty to work as both the film’s producer and score composer, while Maylene And The Sons Of Disaster vocalist Dallas Taylor will executive produce and star as ‘Jerry‘ in the film.

Other metal musicians set to appear on screen include Doyle from Misfits, Heidi Shepherd from Butcher Babies, Sevendust frontman Lajon Witherspoon, and Scott Ian Lewis from Carnifex.

Scott Hansen talks about the film in the clip below, which also features a short trailer for the production.