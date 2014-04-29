Cooper’s uncomfortable movie moment

Alice Cooper has revealed the most uncomfortable moment in his documentary movie came when he and his former bandmates discussed their mid-70s split.

They started out as a group under the title before Cooper, real name Vincent Furnier, decided to go his own way and use the name as a solo artist.

But they’d never spoken to each other about the events surrounding the break-up – then found themselves sitting side-by-side while each of them had their own say in the Super Duper Alice Cooper movie.

The shock-rock icon tells Ultimate Classic Rock: “The original band with Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway and everybody, we went to high school together, we went to college together, we starved together, we made it together.

“We all had different versions of why the band broke up. I wasn’t going to edit that out – I wanted Neal’s version. I wanted Dennis’ version.

“During the Tribeca Film Festival I’m sitting with Neal and Dennis when it’s playing. We just kind of looked at each other and started laughing, because we’ve never been enemies. There’s never been a lawsuit; we just always understood that we all moved away from each other.”

Cooper embraced the concept behind the movie, which was to analyse the difference between his onstage persona and the man behind it.

He says: “Myself and the character Alice Cooper are absolute opposites. That’s what they went with. They kind of hit on the fact of which one had the problem with alcohol and everything – it ends up that it was me, not the character. It wasn’t the monster; it was Dr Frankenstein.”

Super Duper Alice Cooper has completed its cinema run and will be released on DVD next month. Cooper accompanies Motley Crue on the US leg of their farewell tour from July to November.

Super Duper Alice Cooper trailer