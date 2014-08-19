Coheed reveal Silent Earth reissue

Coheed And Cambria have confirmed details of the upcoming reissue of their second album In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3.

The 2003 record will be reissued on October 21 in various double LP formats, including a Direct 2 Fan grey swirl splatter version available only on the band’s website.

Two other vinyl formats are available for pre-order via Amazon and a remastered version of the single A Favor House Atlantic has been made available to stream.

Singer Claudio Sanchez tells Billboard: “There’s been a desire for a re-release from our fans, so we thought, ‘Why not?’ With anything you do, there’s always a moment for reflection where you wish you could’ve done something differently.

“I’ve always loved the idea of rediscovering these records. I was so young when we made Silent Earth and I know so much more now and I think I’m a much better musician and writer. I think short of actually re-recording it, this is the next best thing.”

The new edition of Silent Earth coincides with a North American headlining tour that begins on September 5 in California.

Sanchez also revealed the band are working on a follow up to 2013’s The Afterman: Descension and hope to release it in 2015.