Coheed reveal Silent Earth reissue

Prog metal crew remaster second album and make breakthrough single available to stream

Coheed And Cambria have confirmed details of the upcoming reissue of their second album In Keeping Secrets of Silent Earth: 3.

The 2003 record will be reissued on October 21 in various double LP formats, including a Direct 2 Fan grey swirl splatter version available only on the band’s website.

Two other vinyl formats are available for pre-order via Amazon and a remastered version of the single A Favor House Atlantic has been made available to stream.

Singer Claudio Sanchez tells Billboard: “There’s been a desire for a re-release from our fans, so we thought, ‘Why not?’ With anything you do, there’s always a moment for reflection where you wish you could’ve done something differently.

“I’ve always loved the idea of rediscovering these records. I was so young when we made Silent Earth and I know so much more now and I think I’m a much better musician and writer. I think short of actually re-recording it, this is the next best thing.”

The new edition of Silent Earth coincides with a North American headlining tour that begins on September 5 in California.

Sanchez also revealed the band are working on a follow up to 2013’s The Afterman: Descension and hope to release it in 2015.

