"When my son became aware of this Swifty classic we listened to it even more than when it was initially released." Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez shares cover of Taylor Swift's Welcome To New York

Coheed And Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez's new EP features covers of songs by Taylor Swift, The Cure, Smashing Pumpkins and more

Coheed and Cambria vocalist/guitarist Claudio Sanchez has shared a video for his cover of Taylor Swift's Welcome To New York.

Originally released on Swift's 2014 album 1989, the song is one of eight covers that the prog-emo frontman recorded for his new solo EP, Claudio Covers, out today.

“My decision to include Welcome To New York in this covers collection is two-sided,” the 46-year-old musician explains. “First, in 2014, my son was born in a Brooklyn Hospital (Welcome To NY, Atlas! )… and when he became aware of this Swifty classic we listened to it even more so than when it was initially released, and if you know my wife, that’s a lot.

“The other side of my choice is…I love NY,” Sanchez adds. “When so many fled the city with uncertainty, my family made the decision to plant deeper roots here. There’s no place in the world like it and no place I’d rather spend my downtime. It’s a place that deserves all its tributes and songs. Maybe one day I’ll have one in me… until then, this will have to do.”

Watch the video below:

Claudio Covers: Welcome to New York (Taylor Swift cover) - YouTube Claudio Covers: Welcome to New York (Taylor Swift cover) - YouTube
The full track-listing for the Claudio Covers EP is:

1. Just Like Heaven (The Cure)
2. Welcome To New York (Taylor Swift)
3. Your Love (The Outfield)
4. Pompeii (Bastille)
5. Under The Milky Way (The Church)
6. Stumbleine (The Smashing Pumpkins)
7. Sister Christian (Night Ranger)
8. There Is A Light That Never Goes Out (The Smiths)

And you can see Sanchez tackling The Cure's Just Like Heaven on the Instagram post below:

A post shared by Coheed and Cambria (@coheed)

A photo posted by on

