COC set to unveil limited edition vinyl reissues

Corrosion Of Conformity's third and fourth albums are set for very limited vinyl reissues.

The band’s 1991 classic Blind and the 1994 follow-up Deliverance will be reissued by Prosthetic Records later this year, with only 1000 copies of each available.

No firm release date has yet been confirmed, but they are available now for pre-order on the record label’s online store. New editions of vintage merchandise designs from the era are also available.

Blind will be reissued as a gatefold double-LP available in three different 180-gram colours – purple (700 copies), black (200 copies) and clear (100 copies). Three bonus tracks from the 1995 Columbia Records re-release of the album will also be included.

Deliverance was the first COC album to feature Pepper Keenan taking sole responsibility for lead vocals. The vinyl reissue comes with a gatefold jacket in three different 180-gram colours – green (700 copies), black (200 copies) and red (100 copies).

Blind 2014 Double LP edition tracklist

These Shrouded Temples 2. Damned For All Time 3. Dance Of The Dead 4. Buried 5. Break The Circle 6. Painted Smiling Face 7. Mine Are The Eyes Of God 8. Shallow Ground 9. Vote With A Bullet 10. Great Purification 11. White Noise 12. Echoes In The Well 13. Remain 14. Condition A/Condition B 15. Future Now (MC5 cover) 16. Jim Beam and the Coon Ass

Deliverance 2014 LP edition tracklist