Novoselic talks Cobain suicide

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has discussed the death of bandmate Kurt Cobain, saying the tragedy underlines that there's nothing romantic about drug addiction.

The frontman shot himself in 1994 while suffering the effects of depression and heroin use. His memory was celebrated earlier this year when the 20th anniversary of his suicide took place around the time of Nirvana’s induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

Novoselic, who rarely discusses Cobain, tells Reason TV: “Kurt was sensitive, and I think the drug abuse was a big part of it. He was under a lot of pressure. He mad a bad choice. He was probably pretty ripped when he decided to do what he did – if he’d had a clear mind he wouldn’t have done that. He was high on heroin.”

The bassist has experiences of other drug-related deaths. Between 2006 and 2009 he was a member of Flipper, who lost three members to heroin overdoses including his predecessor Will Shatter.

“That was pretty hard on the band – we talked a lot about that,” Novoselic says. “Heroin is a killer. William S Burroughs and this and that? It’s a myth. In the end it’s chemical dependencies; it’s not romantic. Go and look at the methadone people. Is it really that romantic?”

