Classic Rock's Tracks of the Week

It's been an exciting week in Rock, because every week is an exciting week in Rock. Here are the official highlights.

Spiral Shades — Frustrations

From the forthcoming album Hypnosis Sessions, a remarkable project made by a Norwegian guitarist and an Indian singer/songwriter exchanging files between Vennesla, Sweden and Mumbai. They’re a two-piece doom outfit, but they make a BIG noise.

Slash — World On Fire

The first proper sighting of Slash’s new album World On Fire is a fine, sleazy piece of hard rock riffery with a video that’s completely NSFW. If you like this, the album can be pre-ordered as a Classic Rock Fan Pack, which we’re putting out four weeks of its regular release.

Black State Highway — Aint Got Know

From their self-titled debut out in August. Female-fronted, properly riff-tastic, AC/DC/RATM-inspired stuff. We’ve been desk-dancing to this in the office despite post-Download/Golden Gods fatigue… surely a good sign!

Samoans — I Am Your Density

Cardiff quartet take My Bloody Valentine, Nine Inch Nails and Oceansize and smoosh ‘em together into this, a gorgeous post-rock epic, taken from their new album Rescue, out July 14.

Royal Blood — Come On Over

Part QOTSA, part Zeppelin, a whole lot of their own garagey cool… They went down a treat at Download, and this little beauty offers sound evidence to prove why.

Voyager — A Beautiful Mistake

Fans of Devin Townsend will want to check out Perth five-piece Voyager, who released their fifth album earlier this month. A Beautiful Mistake is a joyful electro-metal rush featuring the heavenly tones of Zemyna Kuliukas, giving it some Anneke Van Giersbergen welly.

Electric Citizen — Magnetic Man

Like a mystical tumble drier full of west coast rock and Sabbathy doom-laden heavy psychedelia. Electric Citizen are currently on an unlikely American tour with excellent instrumental Afrobeat enthusiasts the Budos Band.

Chuck Ragan — Something May Catch Fire

Chuck Ragan brings his box of rockin’ Americana tricks to Brighton, Manchester and Leeds next week, and we heartily recommend you get down the front. Or indeed, get down at the front.