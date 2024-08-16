As I type this, it seems that the summer has finally arrived in the UK. The rain has stopped, the sun is shining… Well, for a day or two at least. All that being said, the dismal British weather hasn’t dampened the joie de vivre of the festival and summer gig season as our rock heroes roll in and out of town and into Europe and beyond.

And it shows – our live reviews section this month is an absolute monster, proving that high-voltage rock’n’roll is in a hale and hearty state. There was the triumphant return of AC/DC, Stevie Nicks back in Hyde Park, ZZ Top, Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam and more besides… We caught Metallica delivering the goods in Norway, Smashing Pumpkins smashing it in Portugal. It’s been quite the month.

This issue we also celebrate some big album anniversaries: 50 years of Aerosmith’s mighty Get Your Wings, 25 years of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ monster hit Californication, and more. And we pay tribute to John Mayall, the ‘Godfather Of British Blues’ who sadly passed away in July.

Until next month…

Get the new issue of Classic Rock

Features

Aerosmith

With their label ready to drop them after a so-so first album, they clung on, dreamed on, dug in and recorded a second, Get Your Wings, that gave them lift-off.

John Mayall

We look back at the life and music of the Godfather of British blues, who passed away in July aged 90.

Q&A: Joe Elliott

The Def Leppard frontman on the upcoming US tour, not selling out, guest appearances, retirement, the next album and more.

Creed

Twenty-five years ago, with the Human Clay album they were on top of the world. But it was the calm before the storm.

Phil Mogg

Having permanently grounded UFO, he looks back at the band he’s led and fronted for more than 50 years, and forward to his new project Moggs Hotel.

The Cadillac Three

Their first UK gig was at small pub, now they headline London’s Royal Albert Hall. It’s been an eventful few years.

Red Hot Chili Peppers

By the mid-90s there were signs that they were unravelling. Then they recorded their masterpiece album: Californication.

Redd Kross

Eight albums in, and with a book and documentary about them in the works, shape-shifting rock’n’roll brothers Redd Kross are gearing up to take the next step up the ladder.

This 50th Anniversary Collector's Edition comes with an official limited edition AC/DC @ 50 badge set with 2 exclusive pin badges. (Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Rory Gallagher’s iconic Strat to go on sale; The Record Plant studio to close after 55 years; AC/DC’s Back In Black album sets new sales record. Welcome back Fastball and X. Say hello to Bywater Call and Bones Owens. Say goodbye to John Mayall, Peter Collins, Joe Egan, Jerry Miller.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Pink Floyd

Written by Floyd co-founder Syd Barrett, See Emily Play gave the then feet-finding band their first UK Top 10 single.

Six Things You Need To Know About… L.A. Edwards

They’re a family affair, successful entrepreneurs… Music might be their first love, but it won’t be their last.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Massive Wagons, Bones UK, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, The Virginmarys, Southern River Band and more.

Reviews

New albums from David Gilmour, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, The Jesus Lizard, The Quireboys, Nick Lowe, The Dead Daisies, Geese, Fastball and more. Reissues from Thunder, Hawkwind, Dio, Creed, Ten Years After, David Bowie, Fish, Ian Anderson, Fanny, Pete Townshend and more. DVDs, films and books on AC/DC, Foo Fighters, ZZ Top, Stevie Nicks, Manic Street Preachers, Judas Priest, Pearl Jam, Metallica and more.

Lives

We preview tours by Blackberry Smoke, Armored Saint and Brave Rival. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Joanne Shaw Taylor

British blues-rock guitar-slinger Joanne Shaw Taylor picks her records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

