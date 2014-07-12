Classic Rock’s 200th issue: four days to go!

The biggest event of the year is bearing down on us like an 18-wheeler lorry. On July 16, Classic Rock is 200 issues old – and we’ve put together the biggest and most-star-studded edition of the magazine ever to celebrate.

Classic Rock’s 200th edition features brand new interviews with 200 different people, from Geddy Lee and Steve Perry to the Manic Street Preachers and Ginger Wildheart.

And what are we talking to them about? Everything. We’ve got Seven Tyler on God & Religion, Status Quo’s Francis Rossi and Rick Parfitt on Fame (and stalkers!), Biff Byford on the enduring power of Rock’N’Roll, The Darkness and Billy Idol on their schooldays. Oh – and Joe Satriani on Sex (we’ll leave that image with you…)

At a heavyweight 244 pages, it’s likely to seriously damage to your newsagents’ shelves (and don’t even think about what it’ll do to your letterbox). But the best thing about it? It’s only the price of a regular issue of the magazine.

Classic Rock’s 200th issue hits the shelves on July 16, but you can also pre-order this mammoth edition online.

For more updates, track #Classicrockmag200 on Twitter.