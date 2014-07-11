Classic Rock’s 200th issue: five days to go!

The biggest event of the year is almost upon us. On July 16, Classic Rock is 200 issues old – and we’ve put together the biggest and most-star-studded edition of the magazine ever to celebrate.

Classic Rock’s 200th issue features brand new interviews with 200 different people, from Jimmy Page and Black Sabbath to Steven Tyler, Lars Ulrich and Bruce Spingsteen.

You’ll find Billy Gibbons nailing the nature of rock’n’roll, Bruce Dickinson ’fessing up to writing “dodgy novels”, Joe Bonamassa and Fast Eddie Clarke pondering death and mortality and Slash revealing a Mastermind-level knowledge of – oh yes! - dinosaurs.

To fit this veritable Who’s Who Of Rock in the mag, we’ve virtually doubled the size of the issue – it’s 244 pages from start to finish and weighs the same as a small family car. And all this for the price of a regular issue!

Classic Rock’s 200th issue hits the shelves on July 16, but you can also pre-order this mammoth edition online.

For more updates, track #Classicrockmag200 on Twitter.