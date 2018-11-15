CKY unleash ferocious cover of GG Allin’s Bite It You Scum

CKY have released a cover of GG Allin’s classic track Bite It You Scum.

The song will feature on CKY’s upcoming Record Store Day vinyl-only EP Too Precious To Kill, which is set to arrive on Black Friday (November 23).

CKY frontman Chad I Ginsburg says: “Nobody knows fucking GG Allin! CKY will kill you with this relentless and quite vicious studio version of this classic punk rock song.

“It has been a longtime staple in the CKY live show and highly requested for over a decade! Here it is in studio quality, only available as part of our Record Store Day exclusive.

“Crank it up and take a shit on someone!”

CKY are currently wrapping up their North American tour with Nekrogoblikon and will return to the UK and Ireland next month.

Meanwhile, CKY will make a hometown in-store appearance at Creep Records in West Chester, at 2pm EST on November 23.

CKY UK and Ireland 2018 tour dates

Nov 30: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Dec 01: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Dec 03: Newcastle University, UK

Dec 04: Glasgow Garage, UK

Dec 06: Birmingham Asylum, UK

Dec 07: Manchester O2 Academy 2, UK

Dec 08: Liverpool O2 Academy 2, UK

Dec 09: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Dec 10: Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Dec 11: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Dec 12: Bristol SWX, UK