Chris Squire tribute album to be released in November

A Life In Yes is a star-studded tribute album to the late Yes bassist Chris Squire. It will be released through Cleopatra Records on November 16. A Life In Yes has been produced by current Yes bassist Billy Sherwood and alongside various Yes alumni it will feature guest appearances from members of Marillion, Renaissance, Toto and Curved Air as well as Steve Hackett, Todd Rundgren, Dweezil Zappa and more.

As reported on the Yes Where Are The Now website, the full tracklisting is as follows:

1. On Silent Wings Of Freedom feat. Jon Davison (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass, guitar, backing vocals), Jay Schellen (drums), Patrick Moraz (keyboards)

2. Hold Out Your Hand feat. Steve Hogarth (vocals), Larry fast (keyoabrds), Billy Sherwood (bass, guitar), Jay Schellen (drums)

3. Onward feat. Annie Haslam (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass, guitar, keyboards, backing vocals), Jay Schellen (drums)

4. South Side Of The Sky feat. Billy Sherwood (vocals, bass), David Sancious (piano), Steve Stevens (guitar), Jay Schellen (drums)

5. The Fish feat. Sonja Kristina (vocals), Billy Sherwood (bass), Jay Schellen (drums)

6. The More We Live - Let Go feat. Billy Sherwood (vocals, bass), Steve Hackett (guitar), Steve Porcaro (keyboards), Jay Schellen (drums)

7. Parallels feat. Jon Davison (vocals), Tony Kaye (keyboards), Billy Sherwood (bass, guitar), Jay Schellen (drums)

8. Owner Of A Lonely Heart feat. Nikki Squire (vocals), Dweezil Zappa (guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass, keys), Jay Schellen (drums)

9. Roundabout feat. Todd Rundgren (vocals), John Wesley (guitar), Tony Kaye (keyboards), Billy Sherwood (bass), Jay Schellen (drums)

10. Don't Kill The Whale feat. Candic Night (vocals), Brian Auger (keyboards), Billy Sherwood (bass), Jay Schellen (drums)

11. The Technical Divide feat. Chris Squire,Alan Parsons, David Sancious, Gary Green, Billy Sherwood

12. Comfortably Numb feat. Chris Squire, Alan White, Billy Sherwood.

The Technical Divide originally appeared on the 2012 Prog Collective album, and Comfortably Numb on 2002's Pigs & Pyramids—An All Star Lineup Performing the Songs of Pink Floyd.

Commenting on the absence of long-time former Yes members Jon Anderson, Rick Wakeman and Trevor Rabin, Sherwood is quoted as saying: ""this record is a labor of love and being made to honour my very dear friend Chris... This is the last place where I would let ugly politics muddy the waters. In case you're not up in current events... And so since it's my baby, I've invited all those who loved Chris and truly were motivated by the spirit of Squire."