Chris Kimsey to give inside track on Marillion’s Misplaced Childhood

Chris Kimsey is to hold a session detailing his experience of working on Marillion’s 1985 album Misplaced Childhood.

The veteran producer, who has also worked with artists including the Rolling Stones, Peter Frampton, the Cult, Quireboys, Killing Joke and New Model Army, was behind the desk on the band’s hit third album, which was re-released as a deluxe package in July via Parlophone.

Kimsey will host the interactive session, which forms part of The Inside Track series, at The Indulgence Show, at the Novotel Conference Centre in Hammersmith, London, on September 30 at 2pm.

During the 40-minute event, Kimsey will share his insights on how he recorded and produced the album, which spawned the singles Kayleigh, Lavender and Heart Of Lothian, with vocalist Fish, guitarist Steve Rothery, bassist Pete Trewavas, keyboardist Mark Kelly and drummer Ian Mosley.

Producer of The Indulgence Show Vernon Hamblin says: “Bands don’t get much bigger than the Stones, Led Zeppelin and Marillion – and Chris has been responsible for much of what we have heard from these giants.

“It’s a pleasure to be able to welcome him again to The Indulgence Show to share his stories from the recording studios. Bringing names like this to the event puts entertainment and an informative focus right at its heart, moving it away from the traditional static exhibition into something much more interactive and fun.”

The Indulgence Show will run from September 29 - October 1 and will feature high-end luxury products including cars, home entertainment products, headphones and much more.

To find out more and to secure tickets for Kimsey’s session, visit The Indulgence Show’s website.

