Watch this heartwarming, newly released footage of Chris Cornell playing Eminem/Rihanna with his young kids

Today would have marked the 58th birthday of much-missed Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman Chris Cornell. To commemorate the day, Cornell's daughter Toni has posted a heartwarming video from her family's collection that shows the singer strumming Eminem/Rihanna song Love The Way You Lie on an acoustic guitar, as a young Toni and her younger brother Christopher (dubbed 'Cball') watch on and join in. Later in the clip, little Christopher raps Eminem's bars from 2010 single Not Afraid as his dad looks on approvingly in the background.

"Losing you was one of the hardest things we had to go through," Toni says in the caption on the video, which was posted to her Instagram page. "They say it gets easier with time, but as the days and years go by, and since we last saw you, we are missing you even more."



"Today, on your birthday, I think so so many join me in saying we miss you the MOST!!! The world would not be the same without you in it, and will never be the same with you gone. You wrote the soundtrack to not just our lives, but for millions, and we will forever hear it. We feel you with us as your words, love and all of the memories shaped our world, made us who we are and are forever ingrained in the fabric of our souls. On your birthday and every other day, we celebrate you and remember how very lucky we were that you were ours."



"Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and most incredible human whose life continues to leave an incredible mark on everyone he touches."

Watch the video below, but be warned: you will almost definitely get something in your eye. We miss you, Chris.