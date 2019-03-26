Chinese censors cut out Bohemian Rhapsody’s homosexual references

Hit Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody has launched in China – but it’s been edited by censors.

CNN report that a total of six moments from the film have been removed, including a kiss between Mercury (Rami Malek) and Paul Prenter (Allen Leech), the word “gay”, while the whole of the I Want To Break Free scene has also been removed.

Other references to Mercury’s sexuality have also been removed or amended, including the scene where Mercury comes out to his then girlfriend Mary Austin (Lucy Boynton) and a close up of Mercury’s crotch.

While homosexuality is legal in China, authorities in the country began to prohibit television shows containing references to same-sex relationships in 2016.

In November last year, censors in Malaysia were accused of heavily editing the film in light of their strict laws against homosexuality. That claim was later denied by Golden Screen Cinemas.

Bohemian Rhapsody has received plaudits right across the board and has won a cabinet full of awards, including Golden Globes, BAFTAs and a haul of Oscars.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a sequel to Bohemian Rhapsody was “being discussed” by Queen.