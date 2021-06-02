Chicago punk legends Naked Raygun announce first album in over 30 years

Chicago punk legends Naked Raygun – famously, the first live band Dave Grohl ever saw – have announced their first studio album since 1990's Raygun...Naked Raygun.

The album, Over The Overlords, will arrive on the iconic Chicago label Wax Trax on August 2. The news follows the release of a single, Living In The Good Times, which came out in April. It's also the band's first release since the death of bassist Pierre Kezdy last year.

"We are so happy to be bringing you the first full length album from Naked Raygun in over 30 years," say the band on Facebook. "The band has so much history with Wax Trax Records! Whether it is singer, Jeff Pezzati’s sister being the first official employee of the label or his brother, Marco, working the counter in the original Lincoln Ave. store.

"Besides being an amazing record, the thing that makes us so happy about the album is the fact that bassist, Pierre Kezdy’s first release on Wax Trax! was Strike Under's Immediate Action [released in 1981] and his last album he recorded before his passing is this current Naked Raygun release. We are truly humbled."

Over The Overlords will be released on CD and vinyl, with a number of variants available. The Wax Trax store has regular vinyl and limited edition red and black/grey variants, plus a limited edition two-disc set featuring a bonus 12” containing four live tracks recorded in Chicago in 2015, and a remix of Living In The Good Times. A blue vinyl edition is available at Anxious And Angry.

Naked Raygun - Over The Overlords tracklist

Go The Spoils

Living In The Good Times

Soul Hole Baby

Superheroes

Treat Me Unkind

Suicide Bomb

Broken Things

Amishes

Black and Grey

Ode to Sean McKeough

Farewell to Arms

Bonus Disc

Living In The Good Times (Paul Barker Mix)

Knock Me Down (Live)

Treason (Live)

Peacemaker (Live)

Vanilla Blue (Live)