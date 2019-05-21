Check out Corey Taylor’s cover of David Bowie’s Moonage Daydream

Last weekend might have seemed like it was all about Slipknot, but frontman Corey Taylor removed his new Tom Savini-designed mask to play a solo set at Gardenamp in Garden Grove, on Sunday evening.

The performance came just days after Slipknot lit up the Jimmy Kimmel Live! outdoor stage by playing new single Unsainted and last year’s standalone track All Out Life – but it was a different vibe at the Californian venue.

The vocalist is known for playing tracks by fellow artists including Guns N’ Roses and Van Halen at his Corey Taylor & Friends shows, and on Sunday, he launched into a cracking cover of David Bowie’s Moonage Daydream.

Footage of the performance has appeared online and can be watched below.

Last month, Taylor covered Poison’s 1988 single Nothin’ But A Good Time, which drew praise from Poison frontman Bret Michaels, who called it “awesome.”

Meanwhile, Slipknot will release their new studio album We Are Not Your Kind on August 9 through Roadrunner Records and will head out on tour across Europe in the coming weeks.

Slipknot: We Are Not Your Kind

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth