Corey Taylor covers Poison… and Bret Michaels thinks it’s “awesome”

While work continues on the new Slipknot album, frontman Corey Taylor has taken some time out to play a selection of solo shows across the US.

The Corey Taylor & Friends performance in Green Bay last month with dance troupe Cherry Bombs, who feature Corey’s fiancee Alicia Dove, saw them play a couple of rock classics in the shape of Guns N’ Roses’ It’s So Easy and Van Halen’s Hot For Teacher.

And, at a show at the Q Casino And Hotel in Dubuque, Iowa, in April, Taylor and co. delivered a cover of Poison's 1988 single Nothin’ But A Good Time – a performance which has drawn praise from Poison vocalist Bret Michaels.

Posting a clip of the cover on Facebook, Michaels added: “How awesome and what an honour to have the incredible Corey Taylor of Slipknot covering Nothin’ But A Good Time.

"Corey and the band are absolutely amazing. Check them out in the video from tonight's show at the Q Casino!”

In December 2017, Taylor released the acoustic album Live In London, which featured his take on tracks by artists including Johnny Cash, Kiss, R.E.M., The Cure and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Earlier this week, Slipknot shared a teaser for their as-yet-untitled sixth studio album which will launch on August 9. The clip came a week after Taylor teased fans with a cryptic picture of his new mask.