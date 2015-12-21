Cheap Trick give away single No Direction Home

Cheap Trick are giving away the first single No Direction Home from their 17th LP Bang Zoom Crazy… Hello.

The rockers have made the track available for download after their induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s class of 2016.

The band are also celebrating their recent signing to Big Machine Label Group, home of artists including Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler.

Bang Zoom Crazy… Hello is out in April – a week before they’ll be enshrined into the Rock Hall in a ceremony at Brooklyn’s Barclay Arena.

Guitarist Rick Nielsen said of their inclusion: “Usually I’m a man of many words, but this has got me in a tizzy here. I’m verklempt. I don’t know what to say. It’s very exciting.“

He added: “Live at Budokan wasn’t too bad. Getting our first record wasn’t too bad. Doing 5000 shows, not too bad. It’s all good. This might get moved right to the top of our resume, though. We won’t write this at the bottom.”

Cheap Trick will be joined in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year by Deep Purple, Steve Miller, Chicago and N.W.A.