ChatGPT re-wrote the lyrics to Metallica's Ride the Lightning...and they don't totally suck

A Reddit user asked ChatGPT to re-write the lyrics to Metallica's classic track Ride the Lightning – and it did a pretty decent job.

The same Reddit user, who goes by the ominous name of Nutstrangler, also used an artificial intelligence deepfake program to have the new lyrics sang in the style of Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

And while the lyrics turned out just fine, they don't quite fit into the track all that well. You can hear the alternate version on this Reddit thread.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence (AI) program that allows users to ask it to write anything. It generates the text based on information it finds online.

In Metallica's 1984 version of Ride the Lightning, taken from the album of the same name, Hetfield doesn't actually sing the song title. In this ChatGPT version, it appears multiple times.

The lyrics generated by ChatGPT are:

"My mind is racing with fear and doubt, as I wander this endless route. Ride the lightning, feel the shock. The thunder roars, the lighting flashes. As I stand alone in this darkened abyss, my thoughts drift to a distant past, when life was simple and love would last."

Some of the comments on Reddit praise the AI's lyric writing, but most agree that when they appear in the recorded song, they don't quite hit the mark.

One user comments: "If Ride the Lightning appeared on Lulu."

Another says: "Not gonna lie, those are some pretty good lyrics."

Commenting on the deepfake audio of the lyrics, one user writes: "Hey robot, don't quit your day job."

Metallica's 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, will be released on April 14, 2023. It will be supported by a widespread world tour.

