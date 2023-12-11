Cast your votes in the 2023 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll

That time of year is upon us once more folks! Time to look back over the past 12 months and vote in the 2023 Prog Magazine Readers' Poll.

The Prog writers' Albums Of The Year will be published in the next issue of Prog, which is on sale on December 29. Now it's your turn to tell us what progged your world in 2023.

Last years saw Marillion and Porcupine Tree go head to head on many of the big categories, but it was also great to see a huge variety of votes falling elsewhere within the progressive word, and younger names starting to. make an impact too. of course, look no fruther than last year's Unsigned Band winners Square Wild, who ended up appearing at this year's Bloodstock Festival!!

We've tweaked the title of that category, given many musical artists create their own record labels these days, to Best New Artist. But it is the category for you to vote for your favourite up and coming artist in the prog world.

You'll find a list of all the categories to vote for below, along with last year's winners. To vote, e-mail us your choices using the subject line ‘Readers’ Poll 2023’ to prog@futurenet.com. Closing date for entries is January 2. We look forward to seeing your choices and the results will appear in issue 147.

CATEGORIES

BEST BAND

(Last year’s winner: Porcupine Tree)

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Marillion, An Hour Before It's Dark)

VOCALIST

(Last year’s winners: Steve Hogarth (Marillion) and Rosalie Cunningham)

GUITARIST

(Last year’s winner: Steve Rothery, Marillion)

BASSIST

(Last year’s winner: Peter Trewavas), Marillion

KEYBOARD PLAYER

(Last year’s winner: Mark Kelly, Marillion)

DRUMMER

(Last year’s winner: Gavin Harrison (King Crimson, Porcupine Tree, The Pineapple Thief))

REISSUE OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Marillion, Holidays In Eden Deluxe Edition)

EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Steve Hackett, Foxtrot At 50 tour)

DISAPPOINTMENT OF THE YEAR

(Last year’s winner: Increasing ticket prices)

BEST NEW ARTIST

(Last year’s winner: Square Wild)

PROG’S UNSUNG HERO

(Last year’s winner: Octavia Brown (2 Days Prog +1 Festival))

PROG MAGAZINE COVER (from issue 135-145)

(Last year’s winner: Issue 133 - Kate Bush)