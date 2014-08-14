Carcass: Babymetal are no gimmick

Carcass frontman Jeff Walker has defended Japanese trio Babymetal, saying they are bringing fun and entertainment back to music.

Both groups played Sonisphere last month and when Walker was asked about his best festival moment, he says: “My highlight was getting my picture taken with Babymetal.”

The all-girl group have attracted criticism for being a gimmick because of their choreographed dance routines and mixture of J-pop and metal, but when asked by Nuclear Blast what he thought about Babymetal, Walker says: “I’m starting to warm to the idea of what they’re doing. It’s actually fun – like Ghost.

“Some people get very reactionary about bands like Ghost or Babymetal, but it puts a smile on people’s faces. That’s what music’s about – enjoying it and not being so serious.”

Carcass guitarist Bill Steer, who says he’s looking forward to working on the follow-up to 2013’s Surgical Steel, adds: “Obviously we don’t cover this ourselves, but the fun, entertainment angle in music is important.”

Ghost, the Swedish band who have been criticised due to their hooded robes and skull make-up, recently called Babymetal “bizarre” but also applauded them, saying: “We obviously like bizarre so they are doing something right, but J-pop is always going to be weird. They seem to be a cool band.”

Carcass played Bloodstock and hit the road across Europe next month, before crossing the Atlantic to play the US and South America.